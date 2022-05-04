Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lowered by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after buying an additional 161,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,443,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,204,000 after buying an additional 685,436 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.84. The stock had a trading volume of 131,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day moving average is $182.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

