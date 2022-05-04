Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 54.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $7,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

