Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.79. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,128,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,601,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

