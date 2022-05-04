Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

