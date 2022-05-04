Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,030 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,364,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

