Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,811 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.41 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

