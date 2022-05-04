Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,309 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of TEGNA worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TEGNA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in TEGNA by 38.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $199,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

