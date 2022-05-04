Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,680 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

BHF opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

