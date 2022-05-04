Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 687,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 151,923 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

