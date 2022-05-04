TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 364,209 shares.The stock last traded at $85.00 and had previously closed at $83.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins decreased their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 15.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TFI International by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TFI International by 21.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

