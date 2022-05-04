The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Up 16.8% in April

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AZEK alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 3,690.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,959. AZEK has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZEK. Bank of America began coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.