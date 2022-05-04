The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

NYSE NTB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 8,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

