The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,747,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 806,392 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $333,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 382,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

