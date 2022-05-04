The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 882,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

