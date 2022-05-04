The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Short Interest Update

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the March 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

NYSE CEE traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 23,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,203. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $31.46.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.