The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CFO Sells $39,000.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 313,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,963. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71 and a beta of 2.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,725,000 after purchasing an additional 935,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $22,301,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 854,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 988,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 249,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,411,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,211,000 after acquiring an additional 181,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

