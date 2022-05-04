The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $18,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,069,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013,090. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

