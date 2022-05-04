The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 314,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 692,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $63.08. 21,069,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,013,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

