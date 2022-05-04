The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $354.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.67. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.94 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

