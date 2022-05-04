The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.40 Per Share

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EDIN stock opened at GBX 624 ($7.80) on Wednesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 547.04 ($6.83) and a one year high of GBX 659 ($8.23). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 627.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 628.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.42.

In related news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 639 ($7.98) per share, with a total value of £19,170 ($23,947.53).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

