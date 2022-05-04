The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Announces Earnings Results

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of GEO stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 87,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,985. The company has a market cap of $894.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00.
GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.
