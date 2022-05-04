The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€22.80” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) received a €22.80 ($24.00) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.34 ($34.05).

FRA:EVK traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €25.15 ($26.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,539 shares. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($34.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €25.15 and a 200-day moving average of €27.22.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

