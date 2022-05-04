The Gorman-Rupp Company Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Gorman-Rupp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $835.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

GRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

