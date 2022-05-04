The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NYSE GBX traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. 2,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

