The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $83,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $304.76. 30,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,549. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $314.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.10.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

