The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE MXF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,423. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Mexico Fund by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after buying an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter worth $18,744,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Mexico Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

