The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE MXF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,423. The Mexico Fund has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
