The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,264,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,342,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,082,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.38. 23,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,958 shares of company stock valued at $8,629,753. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

