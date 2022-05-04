The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 116 ($1.45).
A number of research firms have recently commented on RTN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 110 ($1.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th.
In related news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($96,189.88).
About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
