The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 116 ($1.45).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTN. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut shares of The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.56) to GBX 110 ($1.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.00) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($96,189.88).

Shares of LON RTN traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 57.80 ($0.72). The company had a trading volume of 2,609,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,378. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The stock has a market cap of £442.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.75).

About The Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.