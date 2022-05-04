The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post $163.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.00 million and the highest is $182.20 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $131.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $673.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.57 million to $728.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $676.79 million, with estimates ranging from $636.00 million to $732.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,333. The firm has a market cap of $864.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.