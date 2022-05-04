The Sandbox Market Capitalization Achieves $2.78 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00006016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 5% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $446.59 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00292825 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002351 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00237957 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 125.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,159,531,965 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

