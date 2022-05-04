The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.67

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 2992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

SHYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $868.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 100.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 51,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth approximately $489,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

