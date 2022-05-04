The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 116,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,744 shares of company stock valued at $15,109,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

TRV traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.