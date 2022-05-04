The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205,996. The company has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day moving average is $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

