The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

DIS stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,700,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,113. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $111.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day moving average is $147.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

