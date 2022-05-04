The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,700,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,465,113. The company has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

