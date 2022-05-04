The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,555 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $19,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Williams Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after buying an additional 140,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.