The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 198,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

