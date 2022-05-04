Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s 6th Largest Position

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $156,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,132. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

