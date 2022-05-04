Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.71

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 106177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

THR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.59 million, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

