TheStreet Upgrades SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to B

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,072 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter worth $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

