Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 1,880 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.
Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.