Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 1,880 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.06. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

