Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 58,574 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,574 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $46,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.46.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

