Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,693 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.09% of American International Group worth $41,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 896.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE:AIG opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.