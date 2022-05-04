Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.14% of Baker Hughes worth $34,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,128,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,601,098 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

