Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.