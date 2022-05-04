Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,734,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 332,364 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.77% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $88,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

