Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 513,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

