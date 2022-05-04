Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $71.91 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,171,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283,474 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $71,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

