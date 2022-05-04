Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $80.40 Million Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,322 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises about 1.1% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.51% of Evergy worth $80,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 260,144 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after acquiring an additional 288,937 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

EVRG opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

