Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 16,626 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 138,550.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.13.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
